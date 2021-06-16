Wrong-way driver killed in I-94 crash

MILES CITY - A man was killed early Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 94.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. northeast of Miles City at mile marker 160 when a pickup truck heading the wrong way in the westbound lane collided with a semitrailer.

The semi caught fire after it came to rest along a roadside fence, the patrol reports.

The driver of the pickup, a 63-year-old man from Ashland, was killed in the crash. The 30-year-old driver of the semi was reported to have been injured, but the extent of his injuries was not released.

