World Language Initiative teams up with HRDC to teach Spanish as demand grows

Bridging the language gap one class at a time, HRDC is seeing an increase in Spanish-speaking customers. HRDC is now partnering with the World Language Initiative to teach employees Spanish.

“We really want to enhance our community, you know, through helping people learning other languages,” said Kristen Wolf, lead coach at the World Language Initiative.

“It's hugely impactful for us in being able to serve our entire community,” said Sara Savage, associate director at HRDC.

“Working more upfront in the food bank with our customers and a lot of them speak Spanish,” added Kyla Crisp, Food Rescue Coordinator at The Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

By closing the language gap her goal as she learns Spanish she looks forward.

“To not freeze when someone comes in and they need assistance, I want them to feel welcome,” said Crisp.

Wolf's teaching allows for growing pains as students tackle a new language.

“Just know that mistakes are a part of the process,” said Wolf.

“I feel really comfortable and can speak and aren't judged for messing up,” Crisp said.

Wolf says that learning the language today can be easier and at your fingertips.

“It's so enriching to see people finding new ways to connect with the language either through Netflix or Spotify,” said Wolf.

As a language teacher, Wolf encourages those in the community to keep learning.

“I want to encourage people to keep learning languages,” she said.

HRDC wants the Hispanic community that they are there and willing to speak in their language.