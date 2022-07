MELROSE - A 51-year-old California woman was killed in a crash Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after the vehicle she was riding in rolled multiple times.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, a 53-year-old man was driving a Chevy SUV when he fell asleep. The SUV drifted off the road, over-corrected then rolled multiple times. The woman was partially ejected and was declared deceased on the scene.

The driver was flown to St. James Healthcare in Butte.