Witness describes deadly crash on Huffine Lane and Ferguson Avenue

A deadly crash on Huffine Lane and Ferguson Ave leaves Catherine Petersen, an MSU student that says she saw the impact, scared and in shock.

“Pure shock went through my head, that’s the first time that I witnessed a crash head-on,” Petersen said, “I had cold sweats throughout the night and I was still very shocked.”

The driver, identified by the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office, as 66-year-old Charles Juhnke of Bozeman, who died as a result of blunt injuries of the head and abdomen.

Petersen said that prior to the crash, Juhnke was driving erratically on Huffine, swerving onto the sidewalk and driving through a road sign.

“I was sitting in the backseat with my friends, and I was watching,” Petersen said, “I saw the crash, as soon as it impacted the pole.”

Multiple agencies, including the Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Fire Department and AMR assisted on scene.

Captain Dana McNeil said that officers were on scene quickly,

“These are very difficult thing for people to see, it can be quite graphic for officers as they respond, traumatic for the citizens that witness it happen and feel helpless,” McNeil said.

McNeil would like to direct anyone that may have seen something or witnessed the crash to call 406-582-2000 and hit option 6. As this is an ongoing investigation, some factors are still unknown as of now.

Two dogs were inside the vehicle during the crash, one that was able to be caught on the scene and the other fled down Ferguson. McNeil said that the dog that bolted from the scene was found and is at a vet clinic.

