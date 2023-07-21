With extreme heat expected, tips to stay cool and safe at Big Sky Country State Fair this weekend

BOZEMAN — July heat is ramping up in the Bozeman area. EMTs at the Big Sky Country State Fair are saying with temperatures reaching the 90s, there are steps you can take to avoid getting sick from the sun.

"Hydrate. Even making sure you're out of the sun. Umbrellas are a great idea. Towel with water around your neck. But the best thing is to stay hydrated," says Best Practice Medicine EMT Chelsea Aabzewzki.

Kathy Sinnema, a parent bringing her children and accompanying their friends to the fair, tells us being prepared is the best policy.

"We did plan and brought some sunscreen and water bottles. I'm from eastern Montana, so I've seen people collapse with heat exhaustion and sun exposure, and there's not always air conditioning around. And so, we do think about that before we come to the fair," Sinnema says.

With fun fried fair food, the need for water increases. Aabzewzki says all of the fair commotion and goodies can potentially cause heat exhaustion.

"Being on rides and all the fair food, and we've had a couple of people come in sick stomach. Some of them are just dehydrated."

The Big Sky Country State Fair runs through July 23. More information can be found on the fair's website.