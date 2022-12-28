With Christmas over, year-end sales still keeping downtown Bozeman shops busy

The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company has been a staple in Bozeman since 1992. Like many small businesses, with the year coming to an end, they reflect on this year's sales and why this last week is so important.

Young Weston Monforton was shopping Tuesday in the toy store and shared with us his favorite toys to browse.

“I usually like to look at the Legos and what kind of stuff they have," says Monforton, "Up to date and fun things to play with.”

As the year winds down, Ryan Cassavaugh, manager of the toy company, says this year has been great in sales.

“This year has been incredible," says Cassavaugh. "Yeah, we did better than last Christmas. I think even our summer was really good.”

With inflation taking a toll on many companies this year, Cassavaugh assures it isn't making a huge difference for the toy store and they do provide some room in the back for sale items.

“Everything has gone up," says Cassavaugh. "Most of our stuff has gone up, but for the most part, you know, no because it's gone up across the board.”

Cassavaugh says they beat last year's Christmas sales, and this week they're hoping for sales to continue to take off.

“After Christmas, we get a lot of people who are in town visiting for Christmas, now they have gift cards or they have the grandkids or they're here to see people, so a lot of that,” says Cassavaugh.

He says this week is very beneficial in preparing for a slower season.

“Things kind of do slow down. You know, once we get into the less tourism side we’ll still stay busy but not nearly as busy so kind of finishing up the year this way is really helpful,” says Cassavaugh.

As the toy store continues to grow in popularity, Cassavaugh insists that Legos are their number one selling toy, and Monforton couldn't agree more.

“Star Wars Lego set. Why I like it is because I just like Star Wars,” says Monforton.