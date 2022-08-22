Winners announced for 22nd annual "Cruisin' on Main" Car Show in Bozeman

The Downtown Bozeman Association partnered with Cancer Support Community to host the 22nd annual "Cruisin' on Main" Car Show and fundraiser on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
There were more than 280 entries for the downtown Bozeman car show this year. Here are the 2022 winners:
Best in Show
- 1st Place – 1970 Porsche 911, Gary Kachadurian
People's Choice
- 1st Place – 1950 GMC FC 152, James Martin
- 2nd Place – 1966 Pontiac GTO, Rick Sanders
- 3rd Place – 2021 Volkswagen Jetta SE
1st Place by Class
- Ford – 1917 Ford Model TT 1 Ton Huckster, Jordan Hall
- Chevy – 1962 Chevrolet Impala, Wayne & Laurie Bauer
- Mopar – 1970 Plymouth Superbird, Craig Blockey
- GM Product – 1952 Buick Roadmaster, Jerry Gray
- Original/Survivor – 1961 Chevroley Corvette, Nicholas Stanislawek
- Antique – 1934 Terraplane Cab Express, Harlan Olsom
- Street Rod/Custom – 1932 Ford Roadster, Charles Carter
- Muscle Car & Resto Mod – 1953 Studebaker Champion, Joe Stapleton
- Truck – 1968 Dodge Power Wagon Sweptline, Lance Clampitt
- Best Hot Rod & Rat Rod – 1955 Ford Caupet, Bob Stredwick
- Motorcycle, 1974 and Older – 1950 Harley Panhead, Drew Reddingser
- Motorcycle, 1975 and Newer – 1986 Honda 250, Ian Houser
- Special Interest – 1959 Chevrolet Biscayne, George McWilliams
- Import – 1964 Porsche 356 SC, Dennis Guentzel
- Best 2000 to Current – 2005 Ford GT, James Dolan
"Cruisin' on Main" is held every August to raise funds in support of people with cancer. The sponsors of the 2022 car show are:
Premier – Ressler Motors Chevy
Hotrod – Bozeman Health, KBZK, Les Schwab Tire Center
Classic Car – State Farm, Napa Auto Parts, SCS Wraps
Checkered Flag – Air Controls, Audi of Bozeman, Bozeman Brokers Real Estate Group, Fins & Feathers, Rocky Mountain Concrete, Yellowstone Harley Davidson
Pit Crew – Northwestern Energy, Swissdetail, Personalize It, First Security Bank