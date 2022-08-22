Winners announced for 22nd annual "Cruisin' on Main" Car Show in Bozeman

The Downtown Bozeman Association partnered with Cancer Support Community to host the 22nd annual "Cruisin' on Main" Car Show and fundraiser on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

There were more than 280 entries for the downtown Bozeman car show this year. Here are the 2022 winners:

Best in Show

1st Place – 1970 Porsche 911, Gary Kachadurian

People's Choice

1st Place – 1950 GMC FC 152, James Martin

2nd Place – 1966 Pontiac GTO, Rick Sanders

3rd Place – 2021 Volkswagen Jetta SE

1st Place by Class

Ford – 1917 Ford Model TT 1 Ton Huckster, Jordan Hall

Chevy – 1962 Chevrolet Impala, Wayne & Laurie Bauer

Mopar – 1970 Plymouth Superbird, Craig Blockey

GM Product – 1952 Buick Roadmaster, Jerry Gray

Original/Survivor – 1961 Chevroley Corvette, Nicholas Stanislawek

Antique – 1934 Terraplane Cab Express, Harlan Olsom

Street Rod/Custom – 1932 Ford Roadster, Charles Carter

Muscle Car & Resto Mod – 1953 Studebaker Champion, Joe Stapleton

Truck – 1968 Dodge Power Wagon Sweptline, Lance Clampitt

Best Hot Rod & Rat Rod – 1955 Ford Caupet, Bob Stredwick

Motorcycle, 1974 and Older – 1950 Harley Panhead, Drew Reddingser

Motorcycle, 1975 and Newer – 1986 Honda 250, Ian Houser

Special Interest – 1959 Chevrolet Biscayne, George McWilliams

Import – 1964 Porsche 356 SC, Dennis Guentzel

Best 2000 to Current – 2005 Ford GT, James Dolan

"Cruisin' on Main" is held every August to raise funds in support of people with cancer. The sponsors of the 2022 car show are:

Premier – Ressler Motors Chevy

Hotrod – Bozeman Health, KBZK, Les Schwab Tire Center

Classic Car – State Farm, Napa Auto Parts, SCS Wraps

Checkered Flag – Air Controls, Audi of Bozeman, Bozeman Brokers Real Estate Group, Fins & Feathers, Rocky Mountain Concrete, Yellowstone Harley Davidson

Pit Crew – Northwestern Energy, Swissdetail, Personalize It, First Security Bank