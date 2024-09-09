Wildfire sparked Monday afternoon near Clarkston

CLARKSTON — A wildfire broke out early Monday afternoon on private property on Antelope Road near Clarkston.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including Clarkston, Three Forks, and Manhattan Fire departments. As of Monday evening, firefighters appear to have a handle on the blaze, but high winds keep sparking new flames.

Neighbors pitched in the help fight the fire.

"We really are in trouble and we got down here and we saw that this whole area was on fire and there were horses that needed to be moved," said Ren Sewell of Clarkston. "It was pretty chaotic so we just decided to jump in."

No word on the size of the fire which is still under investigation.