Whole Foods donates refrigerated van to Gallatin Valley Food Bank

BOZEMAN — HRDC’S Gallatin Valley Food Bank received a refrigerated van from Whole Foods on Tuesday afternoon.

The $85,000 van is a donation from the new store, and the van was also filled with about two pallets of food which the store also donated.

“They've been wonderful partners and it's really cool to get to see the impact that they're making in the community,” says Kate Hensley-Luna, Whole Foods Bozeman Store Team Leader.

HRDC says that Whole Foods has donated around 30,000 pounds of food to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and that this will help serve the community during a time of record-breaking need.

The new van will be used five days a week to pick up and deliver food all around town.

“It will be able to go out on food rescue routes every day, Monday through Friday, for the rest of its life. I hope it will bring in thousands, hundreds of thousands of pounds of food, truly,” says Jill Holder, HRDC Food and Nutrition Director.

HRDC says the non-profit is always looking for the community's help, whether it be volunteering or donations.