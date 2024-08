BOZEMAN — Weather Patio? More like Weather Pasture!

Montana This Morning got a visit from Gallatin County’s own Deputy Jackie Stewart and her ‘partner’ Gunner. The two started the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol unit 10 years ago, and have been serving the community ever since.

You can meet the pair, and many other members of our local law enforcement at the upcoming National Night Out Event, on August 6th at Bozeman Pond.