On Wednesday, I was 100 feet in the air on a set of swings, so that can only mean one thing. The Big Sky Country State Fair is back! So, let's talk about what's new and what you can expect this year.

“What are you most excited about today?” I asked some folks. “Probably either the Zipper or that massive slide,” they told me excitedly.

Everyone has their own fair favorites.

“The rides,” some kiddos tell me. “Probably like all of it. It’s really fun”.

Whether it's the rides, food, animals, games, face paint, or even shopping? There's something for everyone.

WATCH: Bigger and Better, Big Sky Country State Fair Introduces Exciting Changes for 2023

What's new and what to expect for the 2025 Big Sky Country State Fair

For Emma and Maradith, Bozeman natives?

“How often do you come to the fair?” I asked. “Every year!"

They’re something of experts on this fair, which is why this year, these ladies noticed?

“Everything is new, and it’s so much better”.

This year, the Big Sky Country State Fair has an all-new carnival - Carnival Midway attractions. They’re bringing new fast and furious rides as well as the beloved classics. And that’s not the only new thing you can expect to see this year.

“Other expansions we’ve done? Beer gardens are bigger, dance floor is bigger,” Caitlin Quisenberry tells me.

This will highlight a whiskey tasting event on Wednesday night. A new merch/info booth can be found with an all-new Satellite bar as well. Caitlin Quisenberry is the Fairgrounds director. She’s been running this show for the last 3 years.

“Gallatin County has had a fair for over 100 years now. In about 2016, it changed from the Gallatin County Fair to the Big Sky Country State Fair. Just to help talk about how grandiose it is,” says Caitlin.

Grandiose is right. This fair now brings in big-name artists such as Chris Janson and Trampled by Turtles. Caitlin tells me it’s not something you can plan overnight.

“We’ve already started planning 26’. We’ve got 27’ working on” Caitlin adds.

Because this fair costs roughly $1 million dollars to put on. But Caitlin tells me, between the vendor's licenses and ticket sales?

“It’s a self-sustaining entity.”

Day passes cost adults $12, youth aged 6-12 are 5$, and ages under 5 get in for free. If you’re looking to hit those rides all day, an ultimate pass is around $43, with cheaper options available. The fair runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

“Just come here and enjoy yourself,” Emma and Maradith added: “Everyone's really nice, it's worth it”.