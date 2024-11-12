BOZEMAN—On Monday morning, a Veteran's Memorial Service was held at the new veteran's cemetery in Bozeman. I met some of the veterans attending that ceremony and asked what Veterans Day means to them.

“For me? Veterans' Day is a time to reflect on those who have served, and continue to serve today” says Rick Gale, a who served in the US Marine Corps. “And I want to thank our families for supporting, you know, the days that we were away. And the times that we were serving in some faraway place” says Gale.

And for Jim Korth? He served in the US Navy. “Having this ceremony every year is so great. Because it gives us time to stop and remember what people have sacrificed and done for us, for our country. And to remember them, and maybe give them a thank you” says Korth.

What does Veterans Day mean to some of Bozeman's veterans?

“What does Veterans Day mean to me?” said Greg Harbac, who also served in the US Marine Corps. “There's a lot of things we do in this life. Sometimes we do them for ourselves. But as a veteran, we’ve done it for our country. When the nation gives us an opportunity to be exposed. As folks, men, and women who have served their country? It gives me a good feeling to belong to, and live in a country like the United States” says Harbac.

