West Yellowstone School Superintendent resigns unexpectedly

MTN News has learned that West Yellowstone School Superintendent and K-5 Principal Debra Fountain has unexpectedly resigned.

According to a West Yellowstone resident, Fountain resigned, then her family left town leaving the district high and dry. The school had to email staff and students about her resignation after the fact.

A person close to Dr. Fountain says that she caught the office staff abusing the use of unapproved and unassigned overtime. They say she brought it to the School Board's attention and they retaliated against her.

We reached out to West Yellowstone School District Board Chair Liz Watt, who responded:

“The Board of Trustees of West Yellowstone School District has received a letter of resignation from Superintendent Debra Fountain. The Board will review the letter in accordance with the terms of the Superintendent’s employment contract and applicable statutes to determine the next course of action. The Board is working with members of the administrative team to ensure the continuation of services delivered to students. The Board will provide additional updates at the appropriate time.”

We also reached out to Debra Fountain on social media, but she has yet to respond.