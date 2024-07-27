Welcome to the U.S.A.: Host Families wanted in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Host families are in need for the Bozeman International Exchange program, currently three families have signed up to host with over ten waiting for the call.

"Normally, we have at least 10 exchange students matched up with host families at this point in the summer," Sierra Drake, local foreign exchange program coordinator, said.

Drake, herself, had been an exchange student when she studied in Ecuador and has also had the experience of hosting students in the past. She highlights the rewarding experience, both for the host family and for the student.

The Haught family has played host to two students in the past and noted the positive impact it had on their family.

"It was cool to see, I'd never experienced anything like that — having someone who isn't family living in our house, but it was a really easy transition," Bozeman High student. Will Haught said.

Will's mother, Michelle Haught, went on to say how special it was for her family to introduce different activities and festivities to their exchange students, such as fishing, football, and the Super Bowl.

"They are not seeing the Montana or American world through this 'Instagram Eye', but they're seeing what a family actually does!" Michelle Haught said.

For more information about the foreign exchange program, Sierra Drake encourages people to reach out to her at (406) 570-2218 or email at drake@icesusa.org

