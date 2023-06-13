Walmart frozen strawberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

A recall has been issued on frozen strawberries sold at Walmart due to potential Hepatitis A contamination.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. implemented the recall for frozen strawberries under the Great Value brand in Walmarts nationwide, including Montana.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product. The product should not be consumed and should either be discarded or returned to the store for a refund.

According to a press release, Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that comes from exposure to the virus from food. Hepatitis A illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.

If you may have been exposed or are experiencing Hepatitis A symptoms, contact a health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccine is appropriate. For more information on Hepatitis A visit https://www.fda.gov/.