Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Sunday in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Denise Dickson visited Montana This Morning to promote this Sunday's Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Festivities and information begins at 1 pm on Sunday at the Bozeman High School Football field on N 11th (Van Winkle Stadium)

Dickson says the Alzheimer’s Association will have information for families. She also noted that 22,000 Montanans suffer from Alzheimer’s and there are an estimated 16,000 caregivers in the Treasure State.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s opens up at 1 pm with the ceremony starting at 2:30 pm.

