Volunteers needed: Move-in Week is right around the corner for MSU

BOZEMAN — Get ready for some new faces in the Gallatin Valley.

“Montana State University’s move-in weekend is going to start on Friday, August 19th. That’s the day we’re gonna open up our residence halls and welcome our resident students, so they can move into their rooms,” says Michael Becker, the Spokesperson for MSU.

With the school year right around the corner, Montana State University is looking for volunteers to help assist in moving students into their residents halls and get the settled in to start the new school year.

“What we ask for at that time are for community and campus volunteers to help welcome our students and help them get settled," says Becker.

There are many duties that volunteers can sign up for and help out with. Some duties include directing traffic, greeting students, unloading cars, pushing carts, and getting stuff up to students' rooms. With the help of these volunteers, the moving process will be a lot less stressful for future Bobcats.

There are still plenty of spots left to sign up for and volunteer for that weekend. You can go to https://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/60b044ba4a62ba6f49-2022 to sign up for available volunteering positions. There still needs to be about 600 shifts filled.

Along with wanting a smooth move-in weekend for future bobcats, MSU is also giving out free Welcome Back Bobcats kits to local businesses to show off school spirit. These kits include fun MSU gear to get locals excited for the upcoming school year and football season.

Becker says: "They include a couple of door posters, stickers, pom poms, information about our upcoming games and events, really just a way to build community spirit.”

If you would like to receive a Welcome Back Bobcat Kit, you can follow this link https://www.montana.edu/news/22195/montana-state-welcome-back-bobcats-kits-free-to-gallatin-valley-businesses to learn more about decking your local business out with MSU gear. This portal closes Friday at midnight.

