Volunteers needed for Memorial Day events in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Memorial Day Services and events will be held this year in Bozeman.

Volunteers will start by placing 2,584 flags on all of Veteran's final resting places on Thursday, May 27, starting at 9 am in Sunset Hills Cemetery at the Vietnam Memorial Wall and the flags will be retrieved on Tuesday, June 1 at 9 am at the same location.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, volunteers will place 89 flags on Main St. at 6 am. Organizers and volunteers will gather in the alley, behind the Legion Club, and load the flags for Main St. Then at 7 to 9 am will serve breakfast upstairs in the Legion Hall. At 9:30 am the Parade will start on Main St. from N. 7th Ave. and end at Wallace Ave.

Following the Parade, everyone will gather at the Wall for the annual Services starting at 11 am. Finally, volunteers will retrieve the flags on Main St. at 4 pm again in the alley behind the Legion. Groups or individuals that want to participate in the no-cost, Parade can contact the Legion at 586-8400; Susie at 581-6358; or Len at 587-7776.