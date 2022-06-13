VIDEO/PHOTOS: Flooding, high waters in Gallatin County, southwestern Montana force closures, alerts

BOZEMAN - Gallatin County officials are warning residents that rivers in the area are high and reaching flood levels.

Due to high water, and flooding conditions the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department has closed the bridge on Williams Road West between Gallatin Road/Highway 191 and Gateway South Road. This closure will remain in effect until the waters recede.

Matt Elwell - MTN NEWS Due to high water, and flooding conditions the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department has closed the bridge on Williams Road West between Gallatin Road/Highway 191 and Gateway South Road. This closure will remain in effect until the waters recede.

According to a release: "This water is moving very fast, is very cold, has large amounts of debris, and is extremely dangerous. Please stay away from the water! If you must be near it, wear a personal floatation device and be aware of your footing. Do not attempt to drive through moving water. Do not drive over bridges that may be compromised. Please exercise caution and call or text 911 if you have an emergency."

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS

The announcement follows news from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that extreme flooding conditions are in effect in the upper Yellowstone and Gallatin River drainages among others.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS High water and flooding near Ling Rock Trail, Headwater State Park

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS Drouillard Fishing Access Jefferson River

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS Boat ramp Headwaters State Park

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS Boat ramp Headwaters State Park

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS High water at Logan Bridge, 6/13/2022

FWP staff are working to evacuate and close all fishing access sites on the upper Yellowstone River. Portions of Missouri Headwaters State Park are also closed. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Flooding conditions pose significant safety hazards, especially to recreationists. These conditions can arise and evolve without warning. Please abide by any closures that are in effect and avoid recreating on rivers during times of high flows.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said extraordinary runoff and flooding is underway in southern Park County, forcing the closure of some roads and bridges.

In a social media post, Sheriff Bichler confirmed rain on snow events is causing extraordinary runoff and flooding. US 89 South is closed between mile marker 13 and mile marker 15 due to a mudslide, rocks, and water on the roadway. Gardiner to Mammoth is closed due to rocks and water on the roadway. Reports of 4 feet of water over the roadway in Silver Gate. Carbella bridge is closed due to water on the bridge. Mol Heron bridge is impassible due to downed trees and water on the bridge. Burnside Rd. flooding from Mill Creek. The Yellowstone River stream gauge at Corwin Springs is showing record water flow. Stream gauge at Carter's Bridge is broken.

VIDEO EXTRA:

Flooding in Park County and Yellowstone National Park

Current road closures in Red Lodge from the Carbon Alert Facebook page:

Hwy 212 between 14th street and West Fork Road.

Hwy 308 bridge

19th street bridge

Area east of Broadway from 19th to 14th

Roads along the creek

Kainu lane

Park Ave

Meeteetsee Trail at Rock Creek

Officials have closed all inbound traffic into Yellowstone National Park "due to extremely hazardous conditions from unprecedented amounts of rainfall."

Park officials issued this statement:

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions; Stay informed about road status and weather conditions!

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

