Victim identified in West Yellowstone avalanche

Friends of Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Facebook
Site of the avalanche that killed a rider near Lionhead Ridge on Feb. 6th.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Feb 08, 2022
BOZEMAN - The Gallatin County Coroner's Office released the name of the victim killed in an avalanche near West Yellowstone on Sunday.

An investigation concluded that Bradie Harold Becker, 30, of Iowa, died of asphyxiation after being buried in avalanche debris. Bradie had been separated from the group of snowmobilers at the time of the avalanche and when located resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. He was wearing an avalanche airbag that had been deployed and a helmet.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer thanks the rapid response of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, National Forest Service, Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, who all assisted with the recovery. "Our deepest condolences go out to Bradie’s family and friends during this time," Springer stated in a release.

The Friends of Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center released this video of their investigation into the avalanche:

