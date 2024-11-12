Veterans receive special thanks in Belgrade

BELGRADE — Many veterans were celebrated Monday morning as schools from around the Belgrade school district gathered to give their gratitude to those who served.

"I joined the Marine Corps when I was 18. I deployed twice, once on the 24th MEU—I was on board the USS Nassau. And my second deployment I volunteered to be an IED dog handler in Afghanistan," says Marine Corp veteran, Ben York.

York's story of military service is one of many veterans who sat in the crowd Monday morning, surrounded by a grateful community.

"It’s really amazing, the patriotism and the reaction to all of the speeches and to the veterans themselves, was very heartwarming," says Army veteran Ron Pierzina.

York and Pierzina expressed gratitude in return, saying they’re glad to be a part of a community that loves their veterans.

"Of course, even as a veteran, we should still say thank you. We’re all grateful for each other. It’s brothers and sisters out there together, so thank you for your service," says York.

Speakers at the event thanked veterans, as well as their families. The event ended by paying tribute to the 13 military members lost during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

York says, "Come to these events—because you’ll really see how much love there is for you and your services."