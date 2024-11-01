Vehicle crash shuts down I-90 at Homestake Pass

Interstate 90 is closed at Homestake Pass due to a multi-vehicle crash on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

MDT's 511MT Traveler Information Map states that the crash is in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 235. I-90 eastbound is currently closed.

According to the map, I-90 westbound is closed due to emergency vehicles.

MDT recommends travelers take alternate routes while the interstate remains blocked.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.