Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle crash shuts down I-90 at Homestake Pass

Traffic Alert.png
MTN NEWS
Traffic Alert.png
Posted
and last updated

Interstate 90 is closed at Homestake Pass due to a multi-vehicle crash on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

MDT's 511MT Traveler Information Map states that the crash is in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 235. I-90 eastbound is currently closed.

According to the map, I-90 westbound is closed due to emergency vehicles.

MDT recommends travelers take alternate routes while the interstate remains blocked.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader