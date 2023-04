A vehicle crash in the Gallatin Canyon is blocking both lanes of traffic near the Deer Creek Trailhead on Highway 191.

The Big Sky Fire Department said on social media around 8:40 a.m. that the highway is closed at mile marker 55. The Montana Department of Transportation also confirms that both lanes of traffic are blocked.

No details about the cause of the crash, damage, or injuries are available.

We will update you as we get more information.