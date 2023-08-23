Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip coming to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The Stanley Cup champions are coming to town on Wednesday as the Vegas Golden Knights Road Trip makes its way to Bozeman!

Starting next season, MTN is your broadcast partner for the Vegas Golden Knights, and they are bringing their road trip to Bozeman for a clinic at Gallatin Ice on Thursday.

Ahead of that, the broadcast team and others are headed to the Rocking R Bar at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to celebrate with our community.

The event will have a Q-and-A and more!

So head out to join the fun, and be sure to tune in this season to watch the Vegas Golden Knights on MTN.