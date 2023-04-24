Vast majority of network restored following cyberattack at Montana State University

BOZEMAN — According to MSU officials, on the morning of Monday, April 24, the vast majority of the network and services at Montana State University were restored to normal following the cyberattack reported on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Some isolated services are not back online but reportedly affects a few people.

The incident is still under investigation as to who is responsible for the cyberattack.

MTN News asked if the event was a ransomware attack and if the university had to pay to get services restored. Director of MSU News Service Michael Becker said, “I don’t have that answer.”