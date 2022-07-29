USPS looks to Bozeman job fair to ease staffing shortages

BOZEMAN — The USPS on Baxter Lane has been suffering from a staffing shortage for several weeks. This shortage has caused rotating non-delivery days where residents do not receive their mail on time.

After hearing many complaints about delivery issues due to staffing shortages, USPS is doing everything they can to help with the shortage - including using rotating non-delivery days, where some customer's mail may not be delivered as usual.

The Post Office on Baxter Lane hosted a job fair on Wednesday and Thursday of this week for positions open at the office. Corporate employees came from Oregon to help out with the fair and assist people with their applications. One applicant said they made her experience very easy.

“Very easy, the event the job fair the helpful um people that work here has made it much easier than had I done it online,” said the applicant, who wished to remain anonymous.

Anthony Spina-Densonn, the Manager of Operations Integration answered some of our questions about the fair itself.

“We’re hiring for a few positions, we’re hiring for PSE clerks which are people that work behind the counter, we’re hiring for city carriers, we’re hiring for rural carriers as well,” said Spina-Denson.

The Baxter Lane USPS is looking to fill at least 30 positions for this location. The turnout for the event was not what officials expected with a turnout of just 9 the first day and a handful the next. We talked to an applicant today and where she heard about the event.

“I live across the street from the Montana job service office and it happened that there was a particular flyer for this event,” says applicant.

Usps is also offering special benefits for applicants that apply to be PTF Rural Carrier for this location.

“We have a unique opportunity here in Bozeman Montana. We’re currently hiring 10 PTF rural carriers who will start as career positions. Career positions offer full benefits”

You can apply online at USPS.com/career or USPS.com/employment to find applications. Hourly wages for PTF Rural Carriers start at $23.29 an hour.

