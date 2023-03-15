US-191 closed from Four Corners to Big Sky due to multiple-vehicle crash and severe driving conditions

(Updated with additional information, 12:25 p.m. MST, 03/15/2023)

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports that the Gallatin Highway is closed from Four Corners to Big Sky due to a multiple-vehicle crash and severe driving conditions.

According to MDT's travel information map, as of 11:34 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, US-191 is closed from mile point 48 to 82.

MTN's Judy Slate is at the intersection of MT-84 and US-191 and says the highway is open to local traffic only at Four Corners due to the crash in Gallatin Canyon.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in an update around 12:05 p.m. that both lanes are completely blocked at mile marker 66.

The Montana Highway Patrol also confirmed the closure on social media, adding there is full blockage to both lanes with no alternate route. MHP advises travelers to avoid the area if possible.

No further details are available at this time. We will update you if we get more information.