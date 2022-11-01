Update: Billings pedestrian killed in hit-and-run early Tuesday

Update 8:20 a.m.

Billings police said the pedestrian was killed by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.

Police are looking for a vehicle with damage to the front end. Police said they have recovered a few vehicle parts from the scene but do not have a full description of the vehicle.

The victim is an adult male, but his name and age have not been established.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the department at 406-657-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Andrea Lutz/Q2 News Billings police officers investigate the scene Tuesday morning of a fatal hit-and-run where a pedestrian was killed.

BILLINGS - A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Billings.

Police said on social media shortly before 7 a.m. the incident happened at Sixth Street West and Broadwater Avenue.

Broadwater Avenue was closed between Sixth Street West and Seventh Street West, police said, and advised motorists to expect delays and chose an alternate route.

No other information was immediately released.