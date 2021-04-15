Upcoming road closures planned for Gallatin Co.

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department is warning motorists of a couple of upcoming road closures.

South 19th Ave will be closed between Cougar Drive and Fowler Lane for bridge and asphalt repairs starting at 6 am on Monday, April 19, 2021, through to the end of the day on Friday, April 23, 2021. Please use an alternative route.

The intersection of Love Lane and Durston Road will be closed starting at 6 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021, through to 4 pm Thursday, April 22, 2021, for asphalt repair. Please use an alternative route. Contact the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department at 406-582-3250 for more information.

