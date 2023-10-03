Upcoming Lil Jon show at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse brought to you by Bobcat alumni couple

The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse is going to "Get Low" on Nov. 3 thanks to two former Montana State Bobcats trying their hand at concert promotion.

“We met in that fieldhouse, fell in love in that fieldhouse, and now, it’s gonna be awesome to fill that fieldhouse with a good time,” said Evin Groves.

Evin and Elizabeth Groves were college sweethearts at MSU. Evin was a running back and Elizabeth was killing it on the basketball court.

Today, they’re business partners. The Groves co-own Studio Linked, a business that grew from the Groves’ love of music.

“I would make beats in my dorm room in North Hedges,” said Evin. “As soon as I got done with football practice, I was in full music producing mode.”

But this last year, the Groves decided it was time for a new adventure.

“I was soul searching for the last year—'What am I going to do?’—I was throwing a couple different ideas out there and the one that stuck…"

Was concert promotions.

“Bozeman seems to get skipped,” said Evin. “A lot of these acts, Ludacris, Ja Rule, Lil Wayne—they go to Billings and Missoula. I want to bring these A-listers to Bozeman; our town is ready for some flavor.”

When it came down to deciding who should play their first show? The answer was clear.

“There’s nobody better than Lil Jon,” said Evin. “He is the 2000s”.

And even if you don’t know his name, you’ve probably heard him.

“Whether you’re at a Bobcats game, Hawks, or Raptors game you’re going to hear one of his hits,” said Elizabeth.

And now, on Nov. 3, folks will have the chance to hear all of Lil Jon’s hits live at the Brick.

“I just want this to feel like home; this won’t be your typical rap concert,” said Evin. “We’re going to party from the window to the wall.”

With the help of some hometown talent.

You may recognize Missy O’Malley from when she worked at KBZK, but she’s also been a radio host, a DJ—many different things.

“Beth turned 35 last February and Evin asked me to come DJ that party,” said Missy. "All these fun crazy ideas started rolling in after that.”

Like having Missy open for Lil Jon.

“I was like, ‘Yep this is it’,” said Missy. “That’s what we played back in the day—those were the hits.”

And even though there’s some time before Lil Jon graces the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the Groves are eager to create a fun, memorable experience for Bozeman in the place where they first met.

“This is a full circle moment,” said Evin. “It’s gonna be awesome.

To grab your tickets and learn more about the event you can visit https://www.montana.edu/brickbreeden/events/lil_jon/index.html

