Upcoming Concert philanthropy to donate ticket sales to Bozeman-area organizations

BOZEMAN — Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity at Montana State University, will be resuming tradition with the 31st ‘Testicle Festival’ Philanthropy event and concert.

For years, the event has been held at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, but upon entering a new decade and estimating the attendance for the event, the executive team of ‘AGR’ decided to move the event to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the MSU campus.

The pandemic left a ‘Rocky Mountain Oyster-shaped’ hole in AGR’s year, but that did not stop the men from planning their next year's event.

“If we’re going to do this, we need to do this right. So we got rolling in November last year, to get ‘The Brick’ rented out,” Lane Lerum said.

Lane Lerum is the President of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and describes the excitement felt throughout the house and campus leading up to Friday’s event.

“Monday there was kind of electricity in the floor of the house, and every day of the week you could feel the excitement building,” Lerum said.

Getting a head start on planning, allowed for the leaders of AGR to meet with health organizations and student leaders on campus.

“Ian and myself had meetings with the office of health advancement, the voice center, and the office of student engagement,” Lerum said, “Letting them have voiced any concerns they had.”

Masks will be strongly encouraged for all attending the event, the extra square-footage of the Fieldhouse will allow more ability to social distance, while enjoying live country music.

Entry to the event, prior to Friday, is $35, and $40 at the door, all proceeds will go toward local philanthropic organizations, such as FFA, Montana 4-H, The Gallatin YMCA, and Heroes and Horses.

Karynne Anderson is the Development Manager for Heroes and Horses and details how donations from this event will be used as ‘unrestrictive’.

“That means it goes wherever it is needed most, so likely to our ranch and our equine,” Anderson said.

“Last ‘teste fest’ was back in 2019, and we were able to donate $20,000, anything we can get is awesome. Think of it as a $35 donation that will be going to four worthy organizations, and you get a free concert” Lerum said.

Ian Waldecker is the Philanthropy Chair for Alpha Gamma Rho and describes picking out the artists last December.

“We hand-picked the best performers. Randall King is opening, he’s an upcoming great new artist, and Casey Donahew has been around for 18 years and has some awesome songs,” Waldecker said.