Up-and-coming director proving Montana's film industry offers more than westerns

BOZEMAN — The film industry in Montana has grown rapidly over the last few years. In fact, I was invited onto the set of a high-quality production music video filmed right in Four Corners. So, let’s talk to the director about this production.

Tessla Hastings is a born-and-raised Montanan. She’s worked on numerous film sets as a production designer, right here under the Big Sky. But this music video is her first go at directing.

“I wanted to start directing. And I wanted to start with a music video, instead of a short film or something. And then make it different than something we usually film in Montana,” says Tessla.

Cassidy Powers

Tessla tells me, Montana is known for its westerns, and she’s worked on her fair share in the past, including "The Ballad of Lefty Brown" and "The Old Way", which was released in 2023 starring Nicholas Cage. But Tessla says she wants Montana to be known for more than just westerns.

I asked, “When you think of all this, you think Hollywood. So, why Montana?”

Tessla said, “It’s really to create this opportunity in Montana. So that we can stay here, we don’t have to export. We don’t have to go to LA or New York."

And because Tessla has been able to consistently work in the film industry here in Montana, I asked her how she’s seen the industry grow over the years.

“The tax incentive has been crucial for our film industry to grow. Since then, there has been a definite uptick in film productions coming here,” she says.

Cassidy Powers

In 2019, The Montana Legislature passed the Media Act to provide an income tax incentive applicable to any media production. In just the last two years, film production in Montana has brought in over $312 million to local economies statewide. And, that Media Act is in effect until 2029.

If you were curious how much Tessla’s production costs? She tells me she was awarded the Big Sky Film Grant which gave her a budget of $25,000—but that money doesn't only pay for the production.

“This project employs a wide range of people. It trickles down into our local businesses from the food that we order, to the hotel lodging we need. I get all my building supplies in town at Kenyon Noble. So, the money really filters back into the state.”

The Big Sky Film Grant only allows recipients to spend their money within the state. In fact, the location this music video was filmed at? Right in Four Corners at Rocky Mountain Grip and Electric.

This music video is also for a Montana artist named Rosemary. If you want to listen to more of her music, visit this link.

If you want to watch this music video? It’s expected to be out in the next two months. And you'll be able to find it at Tessla Hastings' website.