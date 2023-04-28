Unusual amount of trash along I-90 causing concern

BOZEMAN — You may have noticed an increasing amount of trash off of I-90.

When you hop on towards Belgrade at 19th Avenue, there is an unusual amount of trash laying on the side of the road. MTN News spoke with the Montana Department of Transportation today, and they say their priorities at the moment involve filling in potholes and other road maintenance.

They encourage people to adopt a highway or volunteer to help clean up the side of the interstate.

The staff at Logan Landfill also say they encourage people to strap their trash securely to their car when bringing it to the landfill or be faced with a $50 fine.