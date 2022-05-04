Unofficial results of Tuesday’s elections in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - On Tuesday, voters approved all three high school district levies for the Bozeman School District.

Preliminary results, released shortly after 8 pm, showed the general fund levy, the six-year building reserve levy, and a 10-year technology fund levy all passing.

Trustees were also selected for area school boards.

Here’s a look at the early returns (Unofficial Results):

Trustee Belgrade (vote for 3)

Steve Garvert - 2,037

Holly Murray - 1,950

Brian Heck - 1,910

Trustee Big Sky (vote for 2)

Scott Hammond - 358

Kara Edgar - 304

Trustee Bozeman (vote for 2)

Tanya Reinhardt - 7,226

Lauren Dee - 7,024

Trustee Hebgen Basin (vote for 2)

Mike Gavagan - 268

John H. Costello - 161

3YR Trustee Lamotte (vote for 2)

Alexander M. Prentiss - 128

Marci Torres - 121

Trustee LaMotte (vote for 1)

Kasey Cummings - 93

Trustee Manhattan (vote for 2)

Brand Robinson - 573

Robert Brownell - 564

Trustee Monforton (vote for 2)

Amy Free - 345

David Dickey - 292

Trustee Springhill (vote for 1)

Brandi Wytcherley - 31

Trustee Three Forks (vote for 1)

Christian Potts - 446

Trustee Willow Creek (vote for 1)

Brooke Leugers - 46

W/S Trustee Logan (vote for 5)

Jay T McCurry - 11

Jeremy Nichols - 11

Mary Lou Wilson - 11

John Paul Zuelke - 11

Jennifer Kay Nichols - 10

General Levy LaMotte

For 116

Against 107

General Fund Levy Springhill

For 39

Against 13

General Fund Levy Manhattan HS

For 585

Against 695

General Fund Willow Creek

For 42

AGainst 29

General Fund Levy Three Forks

For 347

Against 546

General Fund Levy Three Forks HS

For 340

Against 546

School Site Selection Belgrade

Yes 2,585

No 1,148

General Fund Levy Big Sky

For 276

Against 209

BLDG Reserve Levy Big Sky

For 242

Against 230

BLDG Reserve Levy Gallatin Gateway

For 265

Against 183

General Fund Levy Monforton

For 424

Against 459

General Fund Levy Bozeman HS

For 7,763

Against 5,850

BLDG Reserve Fund Levy Bozeman HS

For 7,593

Against 6,224

Tech Fund Levy Bozeman HS

For 8,246

Against 5,610

BLDG Reserve Levy West Yellowstone

For 185

Against 161

W/S Creation Logan

For 11

Against 8