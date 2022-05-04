Watch
Unofficial results of Tuesday’s elections in Gallatin County

MTN NEWS
Posted at 10:55 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 00:55:21-04

BOZEMAN - On Tuesday, voters approved all three high school district levies for the Bozeman School District.

Preliminary results, released shortly after 8 pm, showed the general fund levy, the six-year building reserve levy, and a 10-year technology fund levy all passing.

Trustees were also selected for area school boards.

Here’s a look at the early returns (Unofficial Results):

Trustee Belgrade (vote for 3)
Steve Garvert - 2,037
Holly Murray - 1,950
Brian Heck - 1,910

Trustee Big Sky (vote for 2)
Scott Hammond - 358
Kara Edgar - 304

Trustee Bozeman (vote for 2)
Tanya Reinhardt - 7,226
Lauren Dee - 7,024

Trustee Hebgen Basin (vote for 2)
Mike Gavagan - 268
John H. Costello - 161

3YR Trustee Lamotte (vote for 2)
Alexander M. Prentiss - 128
Marci Torres - 121

Trustee LaMotte (vote for 1)
Kasey Cummings - 93

Trustee Manhattan (vote for 2)
Brand Robinson - 573
Robert Brownell - 564

Trustee Monforton (vote for 2)
Amy Free - 345
David Dickey - 292

Trustee Springhill (vote for 1)
Brandi Wytcherley - 31

Trustee Three Forks (vote for 1)
Christian Potts - 446

Trustee Willow Creek (vote for 1)
Brooke Leugers - 46

W/S Trustee Logan (vote for 5)
Jay T McCurry - 11
Jeremy Nichols - 11
Mary Lou Wilson - 11
John Paul Zuelke - 11
Jennifer Kay Nichols - 10

General Levy LaMotte
For 116
Against 107

General Fund Levy Springhill
For 39
Against 13

General Fund Levy Manhattan HS
For 585
Against 695

General Fund Willow Creek
For 42
AGainst 29

General Fund Levy Three Forks
For 347
Against 546

General Fund Levy Three Forks HS
For 340
Against 546

School Site Selection Belgrade
Yes 2,585
No 1,148

General Fund Levy Big Sky
For 276
Against 209

BLDG Reserve Levy Big Sky
For 242
Against 230

BLDG Reserve Levy Gallatin Gateway
For 265
Against 183

General Fund Levy Monforton
For 424
Against 459

General Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 7,763
Against 5,850

BLDG Reserve Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 7,593
Against 6,224

Tech Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 8,246
Against 5,610

BLDG Reserve Levy West Yellowstone
For 185
Against 161

W/S Creation Logan
For 11
Against 8

