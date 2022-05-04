Unofficial results of Tuesday’s elections in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN - On Tuesday, voters approved all three high school district levies for the Bozeman School District.
Preliminary results, released shortly after 8 pm, showed the general fund levy, the six-year building reserve levy, and a 10-year technology fund levy all passing.
Trustees were also selected for area school boards.
Here’s a look at the early returns (Unofficial Results):
Trustee Belgrade (vote for 3)
Steve Garvert - 2,037
Holly Murray - 1,950
Brian Heck - 1,910
Trustee Big Sky (vote for 2)
Scott Hammond - 358
Kara Edgar - 304
Trustee Bozeman (vote for 2)
Tanya Reinhardt - 7,226
Lauren Dee - 7,024
Trustee Hebgen Basin (vote for 2)
Mike Gavagan - 268
John H. Costello - 161
3YR Trustee Lamotte (vote for 2)
Alexander M. Prentiss - 128
Marci Torres - 121
Trustee LaMotte (vote for 1)
Kasey Cummings - 93
Trustee Manhattan (vote for 2)
Brand Robinson - 573
Robert Brownell - 564
Trustee Monforton (vote for 2)
Amy Free - 345
David Dickey - 292
Trustee Springhill (vote for 1)
Brandi Wytcherley - 31
Trustee Three Forks (vote for 1)
Christian Potts - 446
Trustee Willow Creek (vote for 1)
Brooke Leugers - 46
W/S Trustee Logan (vote for 5)
Jay T McCurry - 11
Jeremy Nichols - 11
Mary Lou Wilson - 11
John Paul Zuelke - 11
Jennifer Kay Nichols - 10
General Levy LaMotte
For 116
Against 107
General Fund Levy Springhill
For 39
Against 13
General Fund Levy Manhattan HS
For 585
Against 695
General Fund Willow Creek
For 42
AGainst 29
General Fund Levy Three Forks
For 347
Against 546
General Fund Levy Three Forks HS
For 340
Against 546
School Site Selection Belgrade
Yes 2,585
No 1,148
General Fund Levy Big Sky
For 276
Against 209
BLDG Reserve Levy Big Sky
For 242
Against 230
BLDG Reserve Levy Gallatin Gateway
For 265
Against 183
General Fund Levy Monforton
For 424
Against 459
General Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 7,763
Against 5,850
BLDG Reserve Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 7,593
Against 6,224
Tech Fund Levy Bozeman HS
For 8,246
Against 5,610
BLDG Reserve Levy West Yellowstone
For 185
Against 161
W/S Creation Logan
For 11
Against 8