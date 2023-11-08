Watch Now
Unofficial Nov. 2023 election results for Gallatin County

Voting Ballots

Posted at 8:37 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 22:41:50-05

Unofficial Nov. 2023 election results from the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 8:01 p.m.:

Bozeman Mayor

CandidateTotal
Cyndy Andrus2,264
John Meyer3,013
Joseph Morrison3,954
Write-in162
Total Votes Cast9,393

Bozeman Commissioner

CandidateTotal
Roger Blank2,480
Jennifer Madgic6,499
Write-in179
Total Votes Cast9,158

Bozeman Municipal Court Judge

CandidateTotal
Karolina Tierney7,475
Write-in163
Total Votes Cast7,638

Belgrade Mayor

CandidateTotal
Brad Cooper731
Russell C. Nelson817
Write-in17
Total Votes Cast1,565

Belgrade Municipal Judge

CandidateTotal
Kathleen Brandis722
Christopher Gregory838
Write-in7
Total Votes Cast1,567

Central Valley Fire 30 Mill Levy ($40.50/Year per $100,000 assessed value)

YES/NOTotal
YES2,430
NO4,903
Total Votes Cast7,333

Manhattan Council (Vote for Two)

CandidateTotal
Betsy Mancuso259
Ryan Miller274
Steffan Simpkins198
Write-in12
Total Votes Cast743

West Yellowstone Council Member

CandidateTotal
Jeff Mathews138
Travis Watt169
Write-in29
Total Votes Cast336

Repeal West Yellowstone Marijuana Business Ban

FOR/AGAINSTTotal
FOR70
AGAINST133
Total Votes Cast203
