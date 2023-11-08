Unofficial Nov. 2023 election results for Gallatin County
Unofficial Nov. 2023 election results from the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 8:01 p.m.:
Bozeman Mayor
|Candidate
|Total
|Cyndy Andrus
|2,264
|John Meyer
|3,013
|Joseph Morrison
|3,954
|Write-in
|162
|Total Votes Cast
|9,393
Bozeman Commissioner
|Candidate
|Total
|Roger Blank
|2,480
|Jennifer Madgic
|6,499
|Write-in
|179
|Total Votes Cast
|9,158
Bozeman Municipal Court Judge
|Candidate
|Total
|Karolina Tierney
|7,475
|Write-in
|163
|Total Votes Cast
|7,638
Belgrade Mayor
|Candidate
|Total
|Brad Cooper
|731
|Russell C. Nelson
|817
|Write-in
|17
|Total Votes Cast
|1,565
Belgrade Municipal Judge
|Candidate
|Total
|Kathleen Brandis
|722
|Christopher Gregory
|838
|Write-in
|7
|Total Votes Cast
|1,567
Central Valley Fire 30 Mill Levy ($40.50/Year per $100,000 assessed value)
|YES/NO
|Total
|YES
|2,430
|NO
|4,903
|Total Votes Cast
|7,333
Manhattan Council (Vote for Two)
|Candidate
|Total
|Betsy Mancuso
|259
|Ryan Miller
|274
|Steffan Simpkins
|198
|Write-in
|12
|Total Votes Cast
|743
West Yellowstone Council Member
|Candidate
|Total
|Jeff Mathews
|138
|Travis Watt
|169
|Write-in
|29
|Total Votes Cast
|336
Repeal West Yellowstone Marijuana Business Ban
|FOR/AGAINST
|Total
|FOR
|70
|AGAINST
|133
|Total Votes Cast
|203
