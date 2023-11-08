Unofficial Nov. 2023 election results for Gallatin County

Prev Next MTN News

Posted at 8:37 PM, Nov 07, 2023

Unofficial Nov. 2023 election results from the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's Office, 8:01 p.m.: Bozeman Mayor Candidate Total Cyndy Andrus 2,264 John Meyer 3,013 Joseph Morrison 3,954 Write-in 162 Total Votes Cast 9,393 Bozeman Commissioner Candidate Total Roger Blank 2,480 Jennifer Madgic 6,499 Write-in 179 Total Votes Cast 9,158 Bozeman Municipal Court Judge Candidate Total Karolina Tierney 7,475 Write-in 163 Total Votes Cast 7,638 Belgrade Mayor Candidate Total Brad Cooper 731 Russell C. Nelson 817 Write-in 17 Total Votes Cast 1,565 Belgrade Municipal Judge Candidate Total Kathleen Brandis 722 Christopher Gregory 838 Write-in 7 Total Votes Cast 1,567 Central Valley Fire 30 Mill Levy ($40.50/Year per $100,000 assessed value) YES/NO Total YES 2,430 NO 4,903 Total Votes Cast 7,333 Manhattan Council (Vote for Two) Candidate Total Betsy Mancuso 259 Ryan Miller 274 Steffan Simpkins 198 Write-in 12 Total Votes Cast 743 West Yellowstone Council Member Candidate Total Jeff Mathews 138 Travis Watt 169 Write-in 29 Total Votes Cast 336 Repeal West Yellowstone Marijuana Business Ban FOR/AGAINST Total FOR 70 AGAINST 133 Total Votes Cast 203

