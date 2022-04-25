Two virtual open houses set for I90 Quinn Creek Road Bridges Project

BOZEMAN – Two virtual open house meetings are set for the public to learn more about a construction project that will see two bridges on I90 on Bozeman Hill Pass between Bozeman and Livingston.

According to a press release, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting the public to two virtual open house meetings on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, to provide information about construction of the I 90 Quinn Creek Road Bridges Project. The project includes replacing two bridges that carry Interstate 90 over Quinn Creek Road. These bridges are located on Bozeman Hill Pass between Bozeman and Livingston.

The virtual open houses will be held via Zoom on May 4 from Noon to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register for an online open house and get more information about the project, visit the project website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/i90quinncreek/ [mdt.mt.gov].

At these virtual open houses, the public can learn more about construction and engage with MDT and the contractor, Sletten Construction, to get their questions answered. These open houses will provide identical information.

The completed project will include removing and replacing two overpass bridges, minor bridge approach roadway work, upgraded guardrails, improved drainage, and the installation of high-friction surface treatment to improve safety on the bridges. The goal of the project is to replace these bridges, which were constructed in 1979, improving the safety of motorists for many years.

To sign up for construction email updates, text QUINN to 42828. To sign up for text message updates, text QUINN to (866) 434-0866 (toll-free). Questions and comments can be sent to brandon@rbci.net or by phone at (406) 333-7215.

Texting alerts are not managed by MDT and may have different privacy and security policies. For more information read the SimpleTexting Privacy Policy by visiting: https://simpletexting.com/privacy-policy/ [simpletexting.com].

The Department of Transportation will make reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities who wish to participate in the I 90 Quinn Creek Road Bridge public meetings or need an alternative accessible format of this notice. If you require an accommodation, contact the Department of Transportation no later than May 2, 2022, to advise us of the nature of the accommodation that you need. Please contact Matt Maze, Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, Montana 59620; telephone (406) 444-5416; Montana Relay 711; facsimile (406) 444-7243; or e-mail to mmaze@mt.gov.