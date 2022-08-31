Two more resign from Billings Clinic leadership team

BILLINGS — The leadership team exodus continued at Billings Clinic Tuesday. Two more senior staff members handed in their resignation, bringing the total to four in the last four days, starting with the surprise decision from CEO Dr. Scott Ellner.

Hospital COO Mary Albers and Vice President of Hospital Operations Lyndsey Green were the latest to leave. Both followed Ellner to Billings Clinic from Centura Health in Colorado. Matt Frederiksen-England, the hospital's Chief Compliance and Integrity Officer, also resigned Monday.

Interim CEO Dr. Clint Seger has been on the leadership team for eight years and remains committed to the group, though he acknowledges there are challenges at the hospital right now.

"One of my goals is access for patients," Seger said. "We have a focus on getting patients in when they need to be seen."

Clinic administration says complaints about the inability to see a doctor have risen recently. The company’s website lists physician openings in just about every department. Seger says Billings Clinic has lost 17 doctors so far in 2022, but hired 40.

"There are a few departments where we see more transitions in one location, one department," Seger said. "Yeah I think that’s something I’ll need to focus on."

CASEY CONLON / MTN News Dr. Clint Seger was appointed Billings Clinic's Interim CEO after Dr. Scott Ellner suddenly resigned on Friday, August 26.

Seger says he had a good working relationship with Ellner since the latter started in January 2020. Ellner succeeded Dr. Randall Gibb, who was at the helm for only two years and fired following accusations of sexual harassment by an employee.

Despite another quick turnover, Seger remains positive.

"I really don’t see Billings Clinic as being unstable," he said. "I think we have incredible people who work here, at every discipline."

It’s why he was happy to take the job, even though it’s been a wild first 48 hours.

"I won't lie, it might have taken a little sleep off of me," Seger said. "I'm just here because I care about the organization. My wife and I are both physicians here, and we care deeply about Billings Clinic."

Now he has the chance to shape its future, at least in the short term.