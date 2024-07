BILLINGS - Two people died Tuesday after separate motorcycle crashes in and around Billings.

The most recent happened around 3:15 p.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 94 east near mile marker one.

The first one occurred around 10:45 Tuesday morning.

That was also a single motorcycle crash, happening on U.S. Highway 87 on the road to Roundup at mile marker 16.

No other details regarding the accidents have been released.