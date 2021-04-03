Two Butte restaurants featured in Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dive's creator's new book

BUTTE — Two-time Emmy award-winning food journalist David Page is releasing his new book Food Americana and that book features two prominent Butte restaurants.

Pekin Noodle Parlor owner Jerry Tam and Casagranda’s steakhouse owner Carrie Leary were both excited to hear from the creator of Diner’s, Drive-In’s, and Dives.

"It just uh, it kind of actually took me back cause I was like, 'what, wait, what!' It’s just awesome, just awesome to be recognized up here in Montana by somebody like him," Leary said.

Tam said it was an honor to be featured in Page’s book that told the story of remarkable people in America through remarkable food.

"It’s nice to know that my family and my father has created a thing called chop suey and he chose chop suey as one of his chapters to feature in his book," Tam said.

Page said that through the creation of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, it gave him the ability to explore the variety of foods in the United States.

Page used Pekin Noodle Parlor as a metaphor for the entire evolution of Chinese food in America.

"[Pekin Noodle Parlor] represent an era long gone when chop suey was Chinese food in America and in exploring that in the book I learned a tremendous amount about how Chinese food evolved here," Page said.

Page used Casagranda’s sushi night as an example of how sushi, which was once Japanese only and considered exotic to Americans, has been adapted to American food culture. Page was also impressed how Casagranda steakhouse offered sushi in creative ways.

Kaitlyn Aguiles

"Sirloin steak in a sushi roll, with volcano sauce. I Just thought this was a very creative way to use this food to, frankly, expand a restaurant's business base," Page said.

Page said that food is a vibrant element of our lives that can bring people together.

"It changes, it morphs, and it continues to keep people happy," Page said.

You can preorder Food Americana on Amazon or wait until it is released on April 20.