Tuning in to the Bobcats: How to watch Montana State football on MTN

It’s Bobcat fans' favorite time of the year: getting to watch some Montana State football. But before you go channel surfing on Saturdays, you’re going to need an antenna to tune in to the game.

"They’re going to be quite a bit different than the old analog rabbit ear antennas people are used to. They’re now on a digital signal, so typically you’ll find them on a flat panel." explains Kolton, a manager at RadioShack in Bozeman.

But don't worry, installation is still simple.

"If you were to break it down, it’d probably be a total of three steps in terms of getting everything connected and then just switching on your TV and setting it to the right setting," Kolton says.

On the back of your TV, you’ll often find a port where you can easily screw in the antenna cord. After that, you attach the antennas to the cord, plug it into a power source, and you're ready to watch the Bobcats in action.

An antenna allows you to watch broadcast TV over the air, for free. MTN, the channel on which the Bobcat game will air this Saturday, is 4.2 in Butte and 7.2 in Bozeman. You’ll also notice lots of other stations over the air including the other networks and Court TV.

The MTN network is also carried on Dish and DirecTV, but Spectrum users will need one of these antennas to get their Bobcat fix.