Tuesday Headlines, May 27, 2025: A memorable Memorial Day

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Tuesday, May 27, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Another warm afternoon with highs in the 70s. There are a few isolated chances of a shower or thunderstorm in the eastern part of the viewing area with very limited potential for rain for most.

Warm weather continues with cooler air next week

TOP HEADLINES:

WATCH: Standing Together: Bozeman Honors the Sacrifice of Our Military Families

Remembering Our Heroes: Bozeman’s Heartfelt Memorial Day Ceremony

At Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, 2,632 flags honor the fallen. For Gold Star families, every day is a reminder of love, loss, and gratitude.

WATCH: Flags of Honor: Butte's Heartfelt Tribute to Our Fallen Veterans

Standing Together: Volunteers Honor Veterans with a Sea of American Flags

In Butte, veterans and volunteers come together to plant up to 5,000 American flags at the gravesites of our fallen heroes, ensuring each one is honored and remembered.

WATCH A Day of Tribute: Highlights from the Bozeman Memorial Day Parade Celebrating Our Heroes

A Day of Tribute: Highlights from the Bozeman Memorial Day Parade Celebrating Our Heroes

WATCH: What happens when a historic building in Butte starts to crumble?

Building a Future: How Butte is Reviving a Piece of Its Historic Heart

Discover the rich history of Butte’s iconic buildings and the ongoing efforts to preserve them! Click the link to watch our latest video, where we delve into the story of the historic Thornton Annex and the dedicated people working to protect its legacy.

FUN STUFF:

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

