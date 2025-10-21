Tuesday Headlines: Butte data center, Three Forks rest area, Hunting season 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warmer and sunny for Tuesday

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte weighs pros and cons of major data center development

Three Forks rest area shuts down over sidewalk drainage problems

Thousands of Montana hunters prepare for general big game season opener

THAT’S INTERESTING:

October 21st Events

1805 — Battle of Trafalgar: Admiral Horatio Nelson’s British fleet defeated the combined French–Spanish fleet (Nelson was killed in the battle).

1861 — Battle of Ball’s Bluff (American Civil War): A severe Union defeat in Virginia with significant political fallout.

1879 — Thomas Edison: Menlo Park tests an incandescent lamp that burned about 13½ hours, a major step toward a practical electric light.

1964 — Film premiere: The movie version of My Fair Lady opened in New York.

1966 — Aberfan disaster (Wales): A coal-waste landslide destroyed a village school, killing many children and adults.

1969 — Coup in Somalia: Colonel Siad Barre seized power following political upheaval after the president’s assassination.

1980 — Philadelphia Phillies win their first World Series (Game 6 ended Oct. 21, 1980).



Notable births

1772 — Samuel Taylor Coleridge, English poet and critic (The Rime of the Ancient Mariner).

1833 — Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and industrialist (inventor of dynamite; founder of the Nobel Prizes).

1925 — Celia Cruz, Cuban singer, major figure in Latin music.

1949 — Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli politician, long-serving prime minister.

1956 — Carrie Fisher, American actress and writer (best known as Princess Leia).

1980 — Kim Kardashian, American media personality and entrepreneur.



Notable deaths

1805 — Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson (killed at the Battle of Trafalgar).

1969 — Jack Kerouac, American novelist and poet (On the Road).

1995 — Shannon Hoon, American singer (Blind Melon).

2003 — Elliott Smith, American singer‑songwriter.

2014 — Gough Whitlam, former prime minister of Australia.

2014 — Ben Bradlee, longtime Washington Post editor (both died Oct. 21, 2014).



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

