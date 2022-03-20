Treeline Coffee partners with Prospera Business Network to highlight women-owned business

BOZEMAN — It started off as Little Red Wagon in 2013 and became Treeline in 2015. In that time, Natalie and Deejay have watched their business become a staple in Bozeman.

“Anytime you start a business it's crazy,” says Deejay Newell, Co-Owner & Bean Ambassador of Treeline Coffee.

With the help of Prospera Business Network in the early days of starting a business they say it went a long way.

“They provide any resource that you could possibly need when you are first starting out,” says Newell.

Helping new business owners navigate the unknown.

“It's really about connecting people who are curious about starting a business and want to learn more,” Suzi Berget White, Director of Business Development at Prospera Business Network.

No matter who may be in the market for something new.

“It doesn't matter with gender, we work with everyone but we have a specific program here called the Montana Women’s Business center,” says White.

Connecting with over 900 business owners across the state.

“I feel like I walk down Main Street and I can say ‘we've worked with them, we've worked with them’,” says White.

Newell says overcoming fear led them to where they are today.

“I find that to be so comforting because I know that there is so much fear in starting out a business, and people don't want to ask a question or don't want to feel stupid,” says Newell.

Overcoming those growing pains, and turning them into growth spurts.

“We have been so blessed In Bozeman to have a community that surrounded us, believed in us, and as we grew they grew with us,” says Newell.

Her biggest piece of advice for women and girls?

“This is going to sound so cliche, but don't let the man keep you down, this is still a predominantly male-run world and I think that we are making strides each and every day, with women coming up and owning their own business,” says Newell.

Treeline says they are excited for a new cafe to open on Bozeman's West Side.

For those who are interested in attending a women-owned business tour through Prospera, click here.