Traffic alert: Part of Bozeman Main Street, Black Ave. to be closed Sunday

BOZEMAN - The City of Bozeman says Main Street will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, between Black Ave. and Bozeman Ave.

A helicopter crew will be hoisting air handling units onto the rooftop of the downtown US Bank building. The closure is weather-dependent but is set from 6 am to 10 am.

Black Avenue will also be closed between Main Street and East Babcock Street.

The helicopter lift is scheduled to begin at 7 am and is expected to last approximately one hour. Numerous construction vehicles and aviation ground crews will be in the area throughout the lift. Please give these crews plenty of space to safely work and pre-plan your route for the temporary detours in the downtown area.

The US Bank building is highlighted in yellow and the areas highlighted in red are closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.