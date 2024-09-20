Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 20, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 — Latest local news and headlines from around the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS

Friends of Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill cherish her memory after fatal crash

Friends of Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill cherish her memory after fatal crash

Remains of 3 young people repatriated to Fort Belknap Indian Community

Remains of 3 young people repatriated to Fort Belknap Indian Community

VP Kamala Harris sat with Oprah for event discussing voters top issues

VP Kamala Harris sat with Oprah for event discussing voters top issues

Union gives Stillwater mine workers info on layoffs