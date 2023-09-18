Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 18, 2023

Top stories from Sept. 18, 2023.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 10:29:47-04

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Home prices expected to remain high

Home prices expected to remain high in coming months

Bobcats weigh in on non-conference play

'You got to play every game, every play like it’s your last," No. 3 Bobcats stay mentally tough to end non-conference play

Deputy shot dead in patrol car

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot dead in his patrol car

Dino in Eastern Montana reveals secrets

Jordan fossil shows dinosaur skin

Wyoming woman reflects on mother's death

'She was my strength': Wyoming woman reflects on surviving motorcycle accident that killed her mother

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!