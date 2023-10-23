Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 23, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
TOP VIDEOS:
Montana trooper returns home after many months of therapy
MHP trooper returns home after months of recovery
Israel using new air attack system
Israel using new weapons systems in air attacks
Highlights from Bobcat Football's win over Sac State
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana State 42, No. 3 Sacramento State 30
House nears 3rd week without speaker
House nears 3rd week without speaker; 9 Republicans announce candidacy