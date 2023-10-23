Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 23, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Montana trooper returns home after many months of therapy

MHP trooper returns home after months of recovery

Israel using new air attack system

Israel using new weapons systems in air attacks

Highlights from Bobcat Football's win over Sac State

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana State 42, No. 3 Sacramento State 30

House nears 3rd week without speaker