Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 19, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

300 protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza arrest at US Capitol

300 protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza arrested at US Capitol

State superintendent meets with Wyola school board

State superintendent meets with Wyola school board

Bobcat Insider for Oct. 18, 2023

Bobcat Insider (Oct. 18, 2023)

New details release in Judith Basin County murder

New details released about Judith Basin County murder

Butte elementary students get free winter coats