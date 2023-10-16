Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Oct. 16, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Gaza braces for Israel's ground assault

Gaza braces for Israel's imminent ground assault

Israel releases footage of strike on Lebanon border

Israel's military releases footage of a strike on the Lebanon border

MSU Full highlights of win over Cal Poly

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana State 59, Cal Poly 19

Unbeaten in the Big Sky: Bobcats had everything come together in Cal Poly win

Sole unbeaten team in Big Sky, No. 2 Bobcats had everything come together in 59-19 win over Cal Poly

PSC Randy Pinocci arrested again