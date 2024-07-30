Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, July 30, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

Swift in shock as 3rd child dies from stabbing attack at UK dance class

Taylor Swift says she's 'in shock' as 3rd child dies from stabbing attack on UK dance class

Study links dementia with wildfire smoke

Study links wildfire smoke with dementia

Motorcycle crash survivor inspired to give back as EMT in Paradise Valley

Motorcycle crash survivor inspired to give back as EMT in Paradise Valley

Bozeman Fire hopes to cut ribbon on new Fire Station 2 by early September